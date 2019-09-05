Menu

Voyager to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Australian quintet Voyager are set to play Birmingham this month.

The show comes ahead of the release of the group's new album, Colours in the Sun, on November 1.

The group has also recently been announced for Good Things Festival in Australia, performing alongside Parkway Drive, Karnivool, Enter Shikari and The Veronicas.

Formed in 1999, the band has released six full-length albums, including 2017 release Ghost Mile.

Voyager will play The Flapper in Birmingham on September 24.

Voyager will play The Flapper in Birmingham on September 24.

