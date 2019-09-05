Lagerstein to play Birmingham gig

The seven-piece formed in 2010 and release their first full-length album, Drink 'til We Die, in 2012.

The group recently released their third album, titled 25/7.

The band have been a favourite opener for some of the genre’s greatest, including Korpiklaani, Alestorm, Finntroll, Gloryhammer, and Ensiferum.

Lagerstein will play The Flapper in Birmingham on September 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.