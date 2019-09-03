War Horse star taking to stage in Newport

Bob Fox, who is also a member of The Pitman Poets folk group, is now back in the UK following on from his recent tour of Warhorse and his recent solo tour to Australia.

Billed as 'the most complete folk artist on the British Folk scene’', Bob will be giving a performance of songs from War Horse as well as more traditional and contemporary British folk songs along with tales and humour from his recent travels.

The concert at Moreton Millennium Community Centre in Newport starts at 7:30pm with doors and bar open at 7pm.

Tickets are available from Patricia on 01952 691222. and via email from patricia4moretonfolktf10@gmail.com .

Tickets also available from Jude’s Music Store in Newport.

Proceeds from this concert are in support of the Moreton Community Centre and The British Lung Foundation.