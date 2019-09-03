Visage's Rusty Egan to join Midge Ure for Birmingham show

This is the very first time that Midge and Rusty will take to the stage together to play some ground breaking dance tunes off the first Visage album, many of which have not been played live before according to promoters.

Rusty will also perform a DJ set for the first part of the show.

Rusty and Midge's paths crossed for the first time in post punk band The Rich Kids along with Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols.

Visage was formed as a studio project, taking inspiration from the Dusseldorf scene combined with sounds of the Blitz Club.

They released a string of hits, including 1980 single Fade to Grey along with Mind of a Toy, The Damned Don't Cry, Night Train, Pleasure Boys and more.

Rusty has also championed the Irish electronic band, Tiny Magnetic Pets.

Midge Ure and Rusty Egan will perform at Birmingham Town Hall on October 7.

