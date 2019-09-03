Birmingham guitar store launches competition to win instrument signed by Noel Gallagher

From Monday until this Sunday, the store will host the giveaway as the business continues to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans of the Oasis and High Flying Birds guitarist and songwriter simply need to head along to their local guitarguitar store this week and put their name in the hat.

The draw will take place on Monday, September 9, when the winning name will receive their signed Martin Dreadnought Junior guitar.

The store will also officially open its Martin Guitar Room on Wednesday with An Evening of Martin History. The event is free to attend.

guitarguitar's Robbie Tranter with the guitar signed by Noel Gallagher

Martin Guitar Week is the latest in 15 weeks of in-store pop-ups. Customers still have until Sunday, September 15 to win the grand prize of a gift card worth £1,500.

Graham Bell, Co-Founder of guitarguitar, said: “When you think of iconic British musicians, Noel Gallagher has certainly earned his legendary status – and we like to think we have, too.

“It seems fitting that we celebrate with him on our 15th anniversary, as he celebrates 25 years since the classic Oasis album, Definitely Maybe, was released.

“This week, we look forward to welcoming customers to our stores for a chance to win this truly unique piece of signed memorabilia. After all, the chances are ‘definitely, maybe’.”

Founded by Graham Bell and Christopher McBay in Corstorphine, outside Edinburgh in 2004, guitarguitar has defied high street trends, and has stores in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Camden, Epsom, Newcastle and Glasgow.