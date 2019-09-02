Music fans flock to Moseley Folk and Arts Festival - with pictures

The 14th Moseley Folk and Arts Festival boasted a wealth of talent from the worlds of experimental folk, world and roots music, as well as an expanded arts programme.

Boat To Row at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Boat To Row at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Boat To Row at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Boat To Row at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Richard Thompson at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Richard Thompson at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Richard Thompson at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Richard Thompson at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Richard Thompson at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

This year’s headliners include BRIT, NME and Mercury Prize nominated artist Jake Bugg on Saturday night, and legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean, who wrote such hits as Starry Starry Night and American Pie, closing the festival on Sunday night.

Friday night saw a co-headline slot shared between The Zutons, who have reformed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Who Killed The Zutons, and Public Service Broadcasting, who incorporate live AV radio transmissions in to their music.

Richard Thompson at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Other acts that performed across the weekend included Edwyn Collins, ex-Bombay Bicycle Club singer Lucy Rose, political songwriter Peggy Seeger, and Charlotte Carpenter.

The arts programme included comedy, cabaret poetry readings, arts and crafts sessions, and political debate across the weekend.

Boat To Row at Moseley Folk and Arts Festival. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Moseley Folk and Arts Festival is produced by the team behind Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival, which celebrated it’s 10th anniversary earlier this year.

Last week it was announced that Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul will return from July 10 to 12, 2020, with 'super earlybird' tickets set to be released.