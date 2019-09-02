Advertising
Music fans flock to Moseley Folk and Arts Festival - with pictures
This weekend thousands of music fans descended on Moseley Folk and Arts Festival for a packed line-up of live music and entertainment.
The 14th Moseley Folk and Arts Festival boasted a wealth of talent from the worlds of experimental folk, world and roots music, as well as an expanded arts programme.
This year’s headliners include BRIT, NME and Mercury Prize nominated artist Jake Bugg on Saturday night, and legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean, who wrote such hits as Starry Starry Night and American Pie, closing the festival on Sunday night.
Friday night saw a co-headline slot shared between The Zutons, who have reformed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Who Killed The Zutons, and Public Service Broadcasting, who incorporate live AV radio transmissions in to their music.
Other acts that performed across the weekend included Edwyn Collins, ex-Bombay Bicycle Club singer Lucy Rose, political songwriter Peggy Seeger, and Charlotte Carpenter.
The arts programme included comedy, cabaret poetry readings, arts and crafts sessions, and political debate across the weekend.
Moseley Folk and Arts Festival is produced by the team behind Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival, which celebrated it’s 10th anniversary earlier this year.
Last week it was announced that Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul will return from July 10 to 12, 2020, with 'super earlybird' tickets set to be released.
