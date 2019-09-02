Gregory Porter to play Birmingham show

The announcement follows the 47-year-old singer/songwriter releasing The Hang, a brand new 10 week podcast series that sees the star sit down with guests from the fields of art and entertainment.

Last year also saw the Sacramento vocalist release his first live album, One Night Only: Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

The star performs to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition, with albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley earning him Grammy Awards.

Gregory Porter comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 16.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.