Tickets on sale as Shrewsbury to rock with '80s sounds again

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Let's Rock music event in Shrewsbury.

Crowds enjoying the festival atmosphere

This year saw thousands of people come along to the Quarry to see 80s hit makers including Belinda Carlisle, Chesney Hawkes and Human League take to the stage.

It was the second year the event had been held in Shrewsbury and now promoters have announced they will be back for 2020, but no details of the line-up have been released yet.

Tickets went on sale today and early bird prices have been frozen at £30.

For more information and to book for the open air concert which will be held on July 11 at a venue to be confirmed, visit letsrockshrewsbury.comtickets

