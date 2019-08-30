Marvel comic book creator in return to Shrewsbury for Beatles Weekend

Tim and his American-born wife Jane are looking forward to returning to Shrewsbury where they lived for many years when they worked for a publishing company.

He will be guest speaker next month talking about The Beatles who have starred in many comic strips of their own.

The whole weekend has been organised by Shrewsbury's Mayor, Councillor Phil Gillam - an avid Beatles fan, who has combined his love of their music with his charity work and is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for Samaritans Shrewsbury.

From the minute they arrived on the music scene, the fab four have appeared in thousands of comic strips and gag cartoons to appease their fanatical fanbase.

Tim was born in Liverpool in 1953 and was educated by Irish Christian Brothers whose prospectus boasted: “We will instil a fear of God into your child”.

Tim Quinn in his younger days with Marvel pal, Spider-man

After working at Blackpool Tower Circus he made the jump into the world of comic books where he spent many years as scriptwriter, illustrator and editor on titles as The Beano, The Dandy, Sparky, The Topper, Buster, Whoopee!, Bunty, Jackie, Dr Who Magazine, and Whizzer & Chips.

He then headed to America to work for the Marvel Comics Group on the world famous Spider-Man, X-Men and the Incredible Hulk.

Advertising

He grew up to the sounds and images of the Fab Four and credits them and their music for shaping his own life.

"Growing up in the 1950s and 60s education was very much still Victorian," said Tim. "If I had read a comic at school I would have been given the strap. But The Beatles opened up new doors for me. Going to school was a drag for someone with an artistic bent but outside of school there was The Beatles and all they represented. They were doing something they loved and that inspired me to follow my dreams of working on comics.

"It was so vibrant - a total revolution. It was not just The Beatles but also the other bands that were coming out of Liverpool at that time. The city hadn't been rebuilt following the war so perhaps that is what inspired everyone to make a change.

The Beatles signing autographs

Advertising

"The love I feel for The Beatles now is the same as that I felt for them in 1963 when they first came on to my radar. In 1967, they spoke to the world in the first satellite link-up. It was the time of the release of Sergeant Pepper and they could have just stuck with that, but instead they came on with All Your Need is Love and that is still so true now. It was a simple message that said so much."

Tim is now working with the Lion's Club on a new comic designed to inspire children of today to read more. "I am as buzzed today as I was drawing cartoons on my bedroom wall as a kid in the early 1960s," he said. "The new comic will feature superheroes but with the message that anyone can be a hero if they are kind and can make the world a better place. And I think that is what The Beatles managed to do. I met three of them years later and "

The Beatles visited Shrewsbury in 1963 when they played the Music Hall. And their link to Shropshire wasn't only confined to their gigs, their manager Brian Epstein, who died in 1967 of a suspected drugs overdose, spent two years at Wrekin College in the later 1940s.

Tim's talk, which takes place at The Hive in Belmont, on September 22 at 2.30pm, is just one of the many Beatles-related events across the weekend, including five films and live music.

Tickets cost £9 plus a small booking fee, and can be purchased via shrewsburybeatles.com