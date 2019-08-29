Krept and Konan to play Birmingham show

The shows are the first since the pair played a sold-out Alexandra Palace last year.

Casyo 'Krept' Johnson and Karl 'Konan' Wilson first rose to fame in 2013 with the release of mixtape Young Kingz.

In 2017 the duo made history when they became the first act ever to have two mixtapes, titled 7 Days and 7Nights, simultaneously enter the Top 10 of the Official UK Albums chart.

They have released a series of singles, including I Spy, Don't Waste My Time, Pour Me Another One, and Freak of the Week featuring Jeremih.

Krept and Konan play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 30.

