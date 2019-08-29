Kano to perform in Birmingham

The announcement coincides with the release of the 34-year-old's sixth studio album, Hoodies All Summer, released tomorrow.

Kane Robinson, better known as Kano, first rose to fame with the release of his debut single P's and Q's.

He has since released singles such as Nite Nite, 3 Wheel-ups, T-shirt Weather in the Manor, This Is England, and This Is the Girl featuring Craig David.

The artists' fifth studio album, Made in the Manor, was shortlisted for the 2016 Mercury Prize and won Best Album at the 2016 MOBO Awards.

Kano will perform at Birmingham Town Hall on October 5.

For more information, click here.