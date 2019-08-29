Aitch, French Montana, Jaykae and more: BBC Radio 1Xtra live coming to Birmingham

The station’s flagship live music event will take place at the Arena Birmingham in October with performances from the likes of Aitch, French Montana, Lil Tecca, Ms Banks and Popcaan.

Birmingham grim artist Jaykae is also set to perform as part of the bumper line-up, with the event promising a few surprises at the event.

Speaking ahead of the show, Janum Khan, better known by his stage name Jaykae, said: “By order of the Peaky Blinders I have been sent to take the roof off of 1Xtra Live in my hometown Birmingham.”

French Montana said: “I can’t wait to return to the stage at 1Xtra Live. UK get ready to wiggle it.”

Ms Banks added: “I’m so excited to be performing at 1Xtra live, this has been a long life dream of mine and I just can’t wait to touch stage.”

BBC Radio 1Xtra host DJ Target commented: “1Xtra Live is our flagship night where we really get to let our hair down and showcase some of the cream of artists we love and support on the network.

"This year we head to Birmingham, a city we’ve always had an amazing relationship with, and we bring another incredible line up with us, including French Montana, who’s gone from strength to strength since we last welcomed him as a surprise in 2017.

"His full set is going to go off. Aitch is undoubtedly next up when it comes to UK Rap and he’s going to kill it; Ms Banks has had a fierce year too and is brilliant live.

"Hometown boy Jaykae, Dancehall hero Popcaan, and 16 year old US phenomenon Lil Tecca are also set to tear the roof off Arena Birmingham. And we’ve still got more to announce – it’s gonna be crazy.”

The event comes to Arena Birmingham on October 5.

Tickets go on sale at 6pm tomorrow.

The show will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Asian Network from 7pm on Saturday, October 5. 1Xtra Live: The Warm Up will capture all of the backstage build-up from 4pm to 7pm on 1Xtra.

