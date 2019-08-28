The Stylistics and The Sounds of The Supremes to play Birmingham show

The group, which had a run of 12 consecutive Top 10 hits in the 1970s, will be playing Birmingham’s the Symphony Hall on Thursday November 14.

The Stylistics will also be joined by special guests The Sounds of the Supremes.

Some of the band’s hits include Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love), You Make Me Feel Brand New, and Break Up To Make Up.

The Sounds of the Supremes, meanwhile, features vocals from former Supremes Kaaren Ragland, Kathy Merrick and Althea Burkhalter, who continue to celebrate the legacy left by the highly influential soul they performed in.

With two pioneering R&B groups in one place, fans are sure to be delighted by the show.

The Stylistics formed in 1968, when members of the Philadelphia soul groups the Monarchs and the Percussions joined forces after their respective band dissolved. Tickets cost between £32 and £36.

For further information or to buy tickets, go to the Symphony Hall website thsh.co.uk/event/the-stylistics