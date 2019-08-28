Shrewsbury Folk Festival the 'best' yet

Headliners Skerrivore flew in from their USA tour to round off the event and it wasn't just their performance in the Bellstone tent that was blistering.

The Bank Holiday high temperatures and wall to wall sunshine added to the atmosphere for the thousands of music lovers who flooded in to the festival site at the West Mid Showground.

Jo Cunningham, publicity officer for the festival, said: "This was one of the best, if not the best, festival we have ever had. It was not just the weather because we knew we were going to have four days of sunshine but the atmosphere on the festival ground was electric.

"The campsite was the busiest it has ever been and many people stayed that bit longer than in previous years to make the most of their time, so it was a combination of everything.

"We have so many volunteers and suppliers who come back year after year and this is a finely tuned machine. We have a very faithful following and an excellent network of people who really do make it such a good weekend. People have said it is the best they have ever been to. One man said that it had been the first time he had been and it was a great experience for him.

"It is all over social media with people saying it was brilliant. They were able to sit outside and enjoy the atmosphere which in previous years has not been possible with the rain we have had to contend with before."

The volunteers will remain on site until Friday, clearing it of rubbish and taking down the tents, marquees and stages.

"We could run without our volunteer army," added Jo. "After Friday no one will know we were ever here."

This year's acts included Oysterband, Rev Sekoe, Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders, Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and Kate Rusby.