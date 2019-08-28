Don Mclean, Jake Bugg, The Zutons and more: Moseley Folk and Arts Festival set to return with bumper line-up

The 14th Moseley Folk and Arts Festival, which takes place over the weekend of August 30 to September 1, boasts a wealth of talent from the worlds of experimental folk, world and roots music, as well as an expanded arts programme.

This year’s headliners include BRIT, NME and Mercury Prize nominated artist Jake Bugg on Saturday night, and legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean, who wrote such hits as Starry Starry Night and American Pie, closing the festival on Sunday night.

Friday night will see a co-headline slot shared between The Zutons, who have reformed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Who Killed The Zutons, and Public Service Broadcasting, who incorporate live AV radio transmissions in to their music.

Also playing the festival across the weekend are Edwyn Collins, ex-Bombay Bicycle Club singer Lucy Rose, political songwriter Peggy Seeger, and Charlotte Carpenter, among a comprehensive list of acts which are sure to keep festival goers entertained.

The arts programme has also been boosted this year with comedy, cabaret, poetry readings, arts and crafts sessions, and political debate all planned for the weekend.

Moseley Folk and Arts Festival is produced by the team behind Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival, which celebrated it’s 10th anniversary earlier this year.

With expectations high for what looks set to be the festival’s biggest turnout yet, it seems there will be plenty to enjoy and get involved in this year.