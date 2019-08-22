'World's smallest Pride parade' created at Birmingham's Legoland Discovery Centre

Situated in the attraction’s Miniland, which contains replica models from across the Midlands created out of over 1.5 million Lego pieces, the model includes a miniature Pride parade with more than 78 Lego Minifigures.

Complete with Lego floats and decorations comprising of 231 Lego pieces, the display includes The Wizard of Oz and YMCA themed floats, with a happy cheering crowd looking on.

Designed and created by the attraction’s Master Model Builder, Michelle Thompson, Legoland Discovery Centre visitors have admired the scene ahead of the event in Manchester this weekend.

World’s smallest Pride Parade lands in Birmingham

“I have really enjoyed working on this model, as I think it brings to life exactly what Pride is about – people from across the world coming together to celebrate love, friendship and happiness,” explains Michelle.

“Just like the real parade, we wanted to share the enthusiastic spirit of togetherness in the display.

"Each Lego piece in the model is unique, important and serves a purpose to create the full effect, capturing the essence of Pride and bringing to life the unique characters and amazing people you meet at the celebrations.”

The display is on show at Legoland Discovery Centre, based at Arena Birmingham opposite the National Sea Life Centre.

For more information and to visit, click here.