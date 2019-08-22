Slipknot reveal Birmingham date and venue for upcoming UK and European tour

The Iowa group will perform at Arena Birmingham on January 24 as part of their Europe and UK tour.

Speaking ahead of the show, frontman Corey Taylor said: “It feels good to be coming back for an extensive tour of Europe and the UK.

"No matter how many times we come there, it always feels like we can never get enough, nor play all the cities we want to.

"But one thing’s for certain: the audiences are always some of the best in the world."

The tour follows the release of the group's sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, featuring singles such as Unsainted, Solway Firth and Birth of the Cruel.

We Are Not Your Kind debuted at number 1 on both the US Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, as well as several other charts around the world.

Formed in 1995, the eight-piece is best known for a variety of songs, such as Psychosocial, Duality, Before I Forget, Unsainted, Snuff, The Devil in I, All Out Life, Wait and Bleed, Dead Memories, Spit It Out and more.

They have also released two live albums titled 9.0: Live and Day of the Gusano: Live in Mexico, a compilation album titled Antennas to Hell, and five live DVDs. The band has sold 30 million records worldwide.

The group will be supported at the show by Polish extreme metal band Behemoth.

Slipknot will play Arena Birmingham on January 24.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on August 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.