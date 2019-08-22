Shrewsbury Folk Festival promises a fantastic weekend

The Shrewsbury Folk Festival kicks off on Friday (23) and organisers are praying that the forecast for good weather over the Bank Holiday weekend stays true.

The festival is one of the biggest in the UK and attracts visitors and performers from all over the world - and such is its popularity that, for those who can't make it, performances from the two main stages are live streamed on a webcast.

Among those appearing at the four-day festival which takes place at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury are Jethro Tull’s legendary guitarist Martin Barre who will bring his new show with former band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker to the event.

Others set to appear include an exclusive UK festival performance from American activist and musician Rev. Seckou; Irish band Jiggy whose video Silent Place took the internet by storm clocking up more than 30m views; Cajun Country Revival which hails from Louisiana, USA, with special guest Vera van Heeringen; American alt-country blues musician Amythyst Kiah; blues and world music trio Michael Messer’s Mitra; and the return of Jim Moray’s Kingstone Press Folk Slam as the traditional finale on the festival’s Pengwern stage.

There will also be a special day of programming on the Pengwern Stage by duo Chris While and Julie Matthews to celebrate 25 years of their musical partnership. They have chosen Blair Dunlop, Burden of Paradise, singer songwriter Charlie Dore and former Fairground Attraction lead singer Eddi Reader and another act to be announced to perform on Sunday August 25, which will be topped off with a show by the While & Matthews Big Band.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “We are over the moon to be hosting Martin Barre’s special celebration of 50 years of Jethro Tull, as it’s a band that spans generations and genres and will be the most incredible show.

“We always look to bring a diverse mix of music to the festival and we’ve developed a reputation in recent years for programming some of the most exciting Americana and world music alongside traditional folk."

The festival also has a dedicated dance tent hosting ceilidhs, workshops and dance shows, children and youth festivals, workshops, craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping.

Fringe music events take place in town pubs with dance displays in the centre and a parade through the streets on the Saturday afternoon.