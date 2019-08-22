Reverend and The Makers to play Birmingham gig

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the group's upcoming best of album on September 20.

Reverend and the Makers have achieved six UK Top 20 albums and five Top Five Indie chart singles.

Debut album The State of Things included the UK Top 10 single Heavyweight Champion Of the World.

Second album A French Kiss In The Chaos followed in 2009 and saw the band supporting Oasis on their final tour at stadiums across the UK and also a UK tour with fellow Sheffielders Arctic Monkeys.

Third album @Reverend Makers appeared in 2012 followed by Thirty Two in 2014.

The critically applauded and adored by Noel Gallagher album ‘Mirrors’ was issued in 2015, a year that also saw the band supporting the Courteeneres and The Libertines at arenas across the UK and Europe.

Reverend and the Makers latest album, Death Of A King, was produced by Dave Sanderson and recorded in Thailand. It debuted in the UK album chart at Number 11, their best chart placing since the debut album in 2007.

Reverend and The Makers will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on October 11.

