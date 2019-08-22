Paul Simon's Graceland to be performed by London African Gospel Choir in Birmingham

The choir was co-founded by Crystal Kassi to help London’s African community to promote the gospel, create a platform of excellence for African gospel singers and musicians, and popularise the African interpretations of gospel music.

The London African Gospel Choir have received extremely positive testimony from internationally renowned artists including Annie Lennox of Eurythmics and Paul Simon himself.

As well as performing with artists such as Emeli Sandé and Mumford and Sons, the group tour their own exceptional rendition of the iconic Paul Simon’s Graceland across the UK, most recently selling out shows on the East Coast of the States.

Speaking ahead of the show, Crystal said: "What makes us different is that we all come from different countries in the African Diaspora.

"We have people from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Kenya, Zaire, Ivory Coast, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Uganda and the Congo.

"We all come from different churches as well. The common denominator is our faith, although we welcome everybody.

"You could say that this is a perpetuation of Paul Simon’s Graceland legacy, the way it has brought African nations together through culture.”

Expect Paul Simon hits such as The Boy In The Bubble, Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes and You Can Call Me Al.

Paul Simon's Graceland performed by The London African Gospel Choir comes to Birmingham Town Hall on September 22.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.