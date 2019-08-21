The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward to play Birmingham Show

The 72-year-old singer/songwriter will come to the city's Town Hall to perform songs from his acclaimed solo albums as well as Moody Blues hits.

Speaking ahead of the show, Justin said: "I'm always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK, particularly at this time in in my career when no one knows what the future holds.

"I’m bringing my ‘song writing' guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.

"I look forward to singing and playing new songs and old songs, particularly Forever Autumn, which I only get to perform in my solo show, and also to tell the real stories behind all the songs and the events that surrounded them at the time.

"It's a joy to share a stage with such wonderful young and inspiring talents as Mike Dawes and Julie Ragins, a truly exceptional musician and singer.

"She and I have shared stages all over the world for many years, loving the music we play, both with the Moody Blues and solo. I look forward to seeing you on the road."

During his time with The Moody Blues, Justin released hits such as Nights in White Satin, New Horizons, Question, The Voice and Your Wildest Dreams.

Justin’s solo career began in 1977 with Songwriter. In ‘78 Justin had a worldwide hit with the timeless Forever Autumn from the War of the Worlds.

Advertising

His last solo studio album was the critically-acclaimed Spirits of the Western Sky in 2013, his first since 1996 release The View From The Hill.

Justin Hayward will play Birmingham's Town Hall on September 10.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.