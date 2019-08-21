More acts announced and 'special guest' promised for Peaky Blinders festival in Birmingham

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes join Slaves to headline the Sunday of the Digbeth event alongside the likes of Anna Calvi, Primal Scream, Nadine Shah, Hotel Lux and Pearl Harts.

Other new acts confirmed for the two-day festival include John J Presley, Saint Agnes, Liam Frost, Red, and spoken word performances from Casey Bailey and Hussain Manawer.

It has also been revealed that a 'special guest' performer will appear at the event, though it has not been announced yet who the act will be.

The festival will close with an immersive and bespoke performance of Peaky Blinders theme Red Right Hand by Nick Cave featuring 200 actors, ballet Rambert and a pyrotechnic show.

Some 20,000 fans are expected to attend each day of the festival, which has been co-curated by the show's creator Steven Knight and will include appearances from cast members.

Visitors will be able to surround themselves in the post-industrial architecture, railway arches and canals of Birmingham 1919 as the Peaky Blinders roam the area, poets rant on street corners and musicians busk.

Birmingham spokesperson and legend from The Streets, Mike Skinner performs a Peaky Blinders inspired DJ set

Carousel Stage artists confirmed across the weekend include Bill Jefferson, Electric Swing Circus, Swing Dance with Birmingham Swing, Miss Kid and The Cat, Swing Zazou, Punch the Sky, Baghdaddies, Thrill Collins, Swingrowers, Jim Wynn Swing Band, Jive Aces, and Heavy Beat Brass Band.

A BBC Introducing Stage will be highlighting the excellence in local and national talent, and there will also be an immersive theatre, museum, and more.

Creator Steve Knight will conduct a never seen before Q&A with members of the cast to discuss his inspiration, plans and show exclusive snippets and stories behind the tv series.

Garrison Taylors will present a catwalk show featuring models and members of the Peaky Blinders cast showcasing the inspired men’s clothing line.

Daniel Kearns, the Creative Director behind David Beckham’s clothing label Kent and Curwen, will also be in attendance to discuss the inspiration behind their new Peaky Blinders' official collection.

The Bafta-winning series, starring the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory, Sam Neill and Paul Anderson, has been a hit across the world.

The cast returned to the Black Country Living Museum, in Dudley, last year to film scenes for the latest season.

It will return for its fifth season this Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place in Digbeth from September 14 to 15.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.