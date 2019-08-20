Italian tenor to perform at Newport's Last Night of the Summer Proms

The Last Night of the Summer Proms event, taking place at Cosy Hall in Newport on Saturday, will feature classical opera and the music of Broadway.

The show will feature acclaimed singer Yuri Sabatin, who now lives in London. He regularly appears in concert across the UK, Italy, France and Germany.

He made his UK professional debut in 2008 and was awarded best male singer in the Royal Opera House BP summer screens competition in that same year which saw him singing to more than 10,000 people in London’s Trafalgar Square.

It is being organised by Tara Kelsey, a Telford mezzo soprano opera singer.

The pair will be joined by pianist Wayne C. Baddeley who has performed with the BBC Big Band and Joe Loss. Originally classically trained and once considered a child prodigy, Wayne has performed all over the world and with orchestras such as the BBC Big Band and The Joe Loss Orchestra.

Tara said organising events had long been a dream of hers – to make live music from opera to West End musicals more accessible to people in and around Newport.

"I am hoping to reach out to the local people of Telford," she said.

"There is rarely if ever an opportunity to experience such an event locally.

"To have Yuri Sabatini coming to Telford is pretty exciting. He is acclaimed for his warm bel canto style stage presence and high Cs, and has sung many principle roles with opera companies.

"I feel very fortunate to be performing alongside two brilliant artists and hope that the people of Telford and afar will bring along their flags and join us for this unmissable evening."

The evening will start at 7.30pm. Light refreshments and a programme will be included with purchase of tickets, which cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. To book call 07957 661222.