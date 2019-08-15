Advertising
Birmingham's Guitarguitar offer free lefty guitar lessons for International Left-Handed Day
To celebrate International Left-handers Day this week Birmingham's Guitarguitar is offering free lessons and advice for left-handed beginners.
Left-handed musicians can turn up to any of Guitarguitar’s six stores on Saturday and Sunday to receive a beginner lesson from a guitar expert.
The shop will also run a free re-stringing service for left-handers this weekend for those already adept at playing.
Lefty Week is part of the music retailer’s 15th anniversary celebrations, with 15 weeks of in-store pop-ups, promotions and giveaways across their six UK stores.
Left-handed Gretsch, Squier, and Godin guitars are up for grabs in stores, along with an Ibanez bass guitar.
Until September 15, customers have a chance to win prizes including a guitar by signed Noel Gallagher and a gift card worth £1500.
Graham Bell, co-founder of Guitarguitar, said: “So many of our favourite lefty musicians have had to learn to play as righties, and we want to make that’s a thing of the past.
“For the last 15 years, we have supported left-handers by stocking the largest range of left-handed guitars in the UK, but we want to do more.
"That’s why we’re celebrating Lefty Week with free lessons for left-handed beginners, showing them they have nothing to fear by playing guitar the way that feels most natural to them.”
