Red Dwarf star Craig Charles to DJ at Shrewsbury show

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

Actor and radio presenter Craig Charles is returning to Shrewsbury after two sell-out shows last year.

Craig Charles

Charles, who is best-known for Red Dwarf, Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, will be performing a live DJ show at the Buttermarket Cellars on August 23.

Broadcasting for many years on BBC 6 Music on their prime time Saturday night slot, Charles has gathered global support as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul DJs, commentator and promoter of new music.

