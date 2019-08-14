Advertising
Red Dwarf star Craig Charles to DJ at Shrewsbury show
Actor and radio presenter Craig Charles is returning to Shrewsbury after two sell-out shows last year.
Charles, who is best-known for Red Dwarf, Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, will be performing a live DJ show at the Buttermarket Cellars on August 23.
Broadcasting for many years on BBC 6 Music on their prime time Saturday night slot, Charles has gathered global support as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul DJs, commentator and promoter of new music.
