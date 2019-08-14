Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival thank sponsors for successful event

Sponsors Marston’s and The Wrekin Housing Group are in partnership with the Friars and George pubs to support this year’s festival and organisers met with representatives to officially thank them this week.

“We are so grateful to all our sponsors and it was great to meet our major supporters this week,” said festival co-organiser Jen Bone.

“Their sponsorship is crucial to the festival’s success and we couldn’t stage our events without their backing.”

Owner of the Friars James Knott added: “We are very proud to sponsor Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival again in 2019.

“It’s one of the biggest events of the year for us and it’s going to be a jam packed weekend.”

Ed Thomas, head of marketing and communications of The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be returning as a sponsor in 2019.“The Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival has become a true summer highlight and really puts the town on the map – we hope the local community and visitors get involved to enjoy the fabulous five day programme on offer.” Paul Stearman, of Marston’s, said: “Marston’s with the Friars and the George is proud to be sponsoring Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival once again.“Marston’s understands the value of the festival and its relationships with Bridgnorth’s pubs.

“The local pub has always been at the heart of British community, it’s where we gather to socialise, celebrate, commiserate, relax, reflect, regroup or simply enjoy a cold beer at the end of a long day.

“To us, that’s important, and always will be. The Friars and the George are avid supporters of live music throughout the year and have been a positive force behind the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival for many years.”