Issues to play Birmingham gig

The O2 Academy show will follow the release of the quartet's third studio album, Beautiful Oblivion.

Formed in 2012, the group are best known for songs such as Mad at Myself, Never Lose Your Flames, The Realest, COMA, Hooligans, Princeton Ave, Home Soon and more.

Issues has won two accolades, including the Alternative Press Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2015 and for Best Bassist the following year, and altogether has been nominated for seven Alternative Press Music Awards.

The band - made up of Tyler Carter, Josh Manuel, Skyler Acord and AJ Rebollo - has released two studio albums and two E.P.s.

Issues will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on Otober 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

