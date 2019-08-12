Bloodstock Festival 2020: First bands announced for Catton Park event

The three-day event will play host to Vio-Lence in their first ever and only UK show next year, as well as Sacred Reich in their only UK festival appearance of the year.

The 2020 festival will also see performances from Skindred, Black Dahlia Murder, Dark Tranquillity and Butcher Babies.

BLOODSTOCK 2020 - BANDS CONFIRMED

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Bloodstock Festival.

This weekend's event saw the likes of Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Scorpions, Powerwolf, Dimmu Borgir and Anthrax play to legions of music fans.

Bloodstock Festival 2020 will take place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9.

Early bird tickets, VIP tickets, car parking, child tickets and campervan tickets are available to buy now.

