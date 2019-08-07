Toyah Wilcox and Hazel O'Connor to play Birmingham show

The duo will join forces for the Electric Ladies of the 80s tour, coming to the city's Town Hall.

Born in Kings Heath, Birmingham, 61-year-old Toyah has amassed 10 hit singles and eight hit albums including the gold selling Anthem and her 2019 chart success, In The Court of the Crimson Queen.

The singer/songwriter is best known for songs such as I Want to Be Free, Thunder in the Mountains, Ieya, Danced, Rebel Run, Victims of the Riddle, The Vow and more.

Also an acclaimed actress, Toyah has performed on film and stages the world over including a role in The Who film, Quadrophenia.

Hazel O'Connor has released a number of hits, including Will You?, Eighth Day, D-Days, Give Me and Inch, Hanging Around, Big Brother and more.

The 64-year-old starred in British film Breaking Glass, for which she won the Variety Club Award and it’s accompanying soundtrack which saw her nominated for a BAFTA.

Since releasing her debut album, Breaking Glass, in 1980, Hazel has released 28 albums including 2018's Hallelujah Moments.

Performing alongside their full electric band, each artist will perform their own set alongside some duets and surprises.

Toyah Wilcox and Hazel O'Connor will play Birmingham's Town Hall on April 25.

