Clear bag policy in place for Ariana Grande's Birmingham shows

Promoter Live Nation has released a series of restrictions that will be in place during the star's UK tour to 'provide the smoothest entry and safest experience for everyone in attendance'.

In a Facebook post from the organisation, fans were told that all belongings must be in a '100 per cent clear plastic bag', and that each fan may only have one.

The series of instructions went on to say that all bags must be no larger than 12" by 6" by 12", and that clear plastic freezer bags are also allowed. Contents normally in a purse must also be presented in a clear bag.

A bag inside a bad is not permitted during the shows, and backpacks, printed pattern, tinted plastic bags, wristlets or clutches are classed as 'non-approved bags'.

This policy is mandatory for admittance to any shows on the tour.

Live Nation also went on to inform fans that no cameras or recording devices are permitted with the exception of mobile phones with cameras.

The Sweetener World Tour comes to Arena Birmingham on September 14 and 15.

The clear bag policy follows the Manchester Arena bombing in at and Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Twenty three people died, including the attacker, and in 2018 it was revealed that the bomb 'injured more than 800', with the addition of severe psychological trauma and minor injuries.

On June 4, 2017, Ariana Grande hosted a benefit concert in Manchester, entitled One Love Manchester at Old Trafford Cricket Ground that was broadcast live on television, radio and social media.

The show saw appearances from a number of high-profile stars, including Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, Take That and more.

There has been mixed reaction to the clear bag policy online, with fans taking to social media to debate the issue.

Some fans condemned the move, with one user stating: "Yeah no. First off. Ariana Grande. Second, when I go to a gig, last thing I want is airport style security. Am here to have a good time, not to be thoroughly inspected like an inmate".

Another agreed, saying: Yeah, cause everyone wants to show off their cash and bank card, and sanitary products.

"And seriously who wants to carry round a clear 5p plastic bag from the corner shop or a zip lock bag you'll probably lose in 20 minutes? The bags we buy (backpacks, clutches etc) are to keep our personal items - surprisingly - personal.

Ariana Grande and Chris Martin performing during the One Love Manchester benefit concert

"While I agree its horrifying and an awful situation but I've been to around 100 gigs in Manchester, and the difference between them are levels of security. Every bag is checked, every pocket emptied, and a pat down.

"From what I heard she had no security checks (or she had random stop and searches) make your security team you've paid for do their job, not the people paying god knows what for your tickets."

Others, however, have praised the safety protocol.

Defending the policy, one user commented: "If you have nothing to hide whats the issue? Why do you need a bag with enough clothes for a weekend away, makeup bags as if you plan on doing makeup for the people around you, laptops to a concert and bags that cant even fit under your seat and block isles and other peoples leg room."

Another agreed, saying: I don't get why everyone is so shocked about this? The clear bag policy has existed for ages, especially in America where every concert has it.

"It's always been A4 here, clear isn't hard to find, what's the issue? You shouldn't be taking half of your belongings to a concert anyway all you need is a phone and a purse."

For more information about the show, click here.