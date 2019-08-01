Chase Atlantic to play Birmingham

The announcement follows the release of their second album, Phases, released earlier this year.

The group - made up of brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave as well as Christian Anthony - have released songs such as Her, Stuckinmybrain, Love Is (Not) Easy and more.

In 2017 the trio signed to Warner Music Group and released a series of EPs - Part One, Part Two, and Part Three - to promote the release of their self-titled debut album, Chase Atlantic.

Chase Atlantic will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 3.

