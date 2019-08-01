Menu

Chase Atlantic to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Australian alt-pop trio Chase Atlantic will bring their new headline tour to Birmingham later this year.

Chase Atlantic

The announcement follows the release of their second album, Phases, released earlier this year.

The group - made up of brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave as well as Christian Anthony - have released songs such as Her, Stuckinmybrain, Love Is (Not) Easy and more.

In 2017 the trio signed to Warner Music Group and released a series of EPs - Part One, Part Two, and Part Three - to promote the release of their self-titled debut album, Chase Atlantic.

Chase Atlantic will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 3.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

