Lagwagon to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

American punk band Lagwagon will play Birmingham later this year.

Lagwagon

The California quintet formed in 1990 and released him singles such as Violins, After You My Friebd, Angry Days, Know It All, Alien 8 and May 16, which featured on the Tony Hawks Pro Skater Two soundtrack.

The band has 11 releases through Fat Wreck Chords: eight studio albums, one EP, one live album and a collection of B-sides, compilation tracks and demos.

The group released their first studio album in nine years, Hang, in 2014. This was followed by ninth studio album Railer this year.

Lagwagon will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 6.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday.

For more information, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

