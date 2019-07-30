Melanie Martinez to play Birmingham show

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter rose to prominence in 2012 after appearing on the American television vocal talent show The Voice.

Following the show she signed to Atlantic Records and released her debut album Cry Baby in 2015.

The album went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2017.

She is best known for a variety of hit songs, including Sippy Cup, Mad Hatter, Mrs Potato Head, Cry Baby, Pacify Her, Soap, Dollhouse and Pity Party.

Melanie Martinez will come to Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 8.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, August 9.

For more information, click here.