Chronixx and Koffee to perform in Birmingham

Jamar McNaughton, popularly known as Chronixx, is a Jamaican reggae artist.

His popularity grew throughout 2012, with significant airplay in Jamaica as well as festival performances.

He has since won the Culture Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and Entertainer of the Year titles at the Linkage Awards in New York.

His 2017 debut album, Chronology, received a Grammy Award nomination, and in the same year he received a Prime Minister's National Youth Award for Excellence.

The 26-year-old artist has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and played live in Central Park to 5,000 people.

Mikayla Simpson, better known as Koffee, is a Jamaican Reggae singer, songwriter, rapper, deejay and guitarist.

The 19-year-old harnessed her musical talent from an early age, when she sang in her church choir, taught herself guitar at age 12 on an instrument borrowed from a friend, and began writing lyrics inspired by listening to reggae singer Protoje.

In 2018 the star signed with Columbia Records UK and Rapture, releasing her debut EP, Rapture, on the label.

BBC Radio 1Xtra named Koffee one of its Hot for 2019 artists.

Chronixx and Koffee will perform at Arena Birmingham on November 10.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am this Friday.

