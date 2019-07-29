Bloodstock Festival 2019: Top acts to see this year

Still trying to decide who to see? Check out our list of top acts you cannot miss:

Sabaton

SABATON - Great War (Official Music Video)

Swedish power metal band Sabaton are the first headline act performing at this year's Bloodstock Festival.

The band's main lyrical themes are based on war, historical battles, and acts of heroism, with their name being a reference to a sabaton, knight's foot armor.

The quintet have released nine full-length albums, and are best known for songs such as To Hell and Back, Resist and Bite, Panzerkampf, Ghost Division, Great War and more.

Sabaton will headline the Ronnie James Dio stage on Friday, August 9.

Children Of Bodom

Children Of Bodom-EveryTime i Die HD

Children Of Bodom will rock the main stage of this year's Bloodstock Festival on the Friday.

The Finnish extreme metal band is best known for a series of songs, including In Your Face, Lake Bodom, Downfall, Needled 24/7, Hate Me!, Under Grass and Clover.

The quintet are one of Finland's best selling artists of all time with more than 250,000 records sold there alone.

Children Of Bodom will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Friday, August 9.

Soulfly

Soulfly - Prophecy [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

American heavy metallers Soulfly will open the first day of Bloodstock.

To date the band has released 11 studio albums, one tour EP, twenty-three singles, one video album, and twelve music videos, with vocalist Max Cavalera being the only remaining original member.

The quartet have released a number of songs, including Jumpdaf***up, Frontlines, Ritual, Prophecy and more.

Soulfly will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Friday, August 9.

Sophie Sparham

Sophie Sparham - When I grow up I wanna be Napalm Death

Derby's Sophie Sparham will be the first poet to perform at Bloodstock Festival.

Her poetry mainly focuses on political and social subjects, such as depression, LGBTQ+ and women’s issues.

She has performed all around the UK, including festivals such as Y Not, Shambala and the Opera House Stage at Rebellion, the UK’s biggest punk festival.

Sophie Sparham will perform on the Jagermeister Stage on Friday, August 9.

Grand Magus

Grand Magus - Hammer Of The North [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Swedish trio Grand Magus are making their way to Bloodstock Festival 2019.

The group got together in 1996 and have since released nine full-length released, including this year's Wolf God that hit shelves in April.

The Stockholm heavy metallers are behind songs such as Forged in Iron - Crowned in Steel, Freja's Choice, Born for Battle, Last One to Fall and more.

Grand Magus will headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Friday, August 9.

Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive - "Prey"

Australian heavy metal band Parkway Drive was the latest headline act to be revealed at this year's festival.

The group formed in 2003 and have released six full-length albums, one EP, two DVDs, a split album and one book, Ten Years of Parkway Drive.

The band's latest four albums have reached the top 10 of the Australian ARIA Charts, and they are best known for songs such as Wishing Wells, Vice Grip, Prey, Wild Eyes, Bottom Feeder, The Void, Boneyards and more.

Parkway Drive will headline the Ronnie James Dio stage on Saturday, August 10.

Anthrax

Anthrax - Madhouse

Legendary New York rockers Anthrax will hit the stage at this year's Bloodstock Festival.

Formed in 1981 by rhythm guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker, the group is considered one of the leaders of the thrash metal scene from the 1980s.

The band has released 11 studio albums, several other albums, and 26 singles, including collaborating on a single with American hip hop group Public Enemy.

They have released a legion of hits, including I Am The Law, Bring the Noise, Madhouse, Indians, I'm The Man, Caught in a Mosh and many more.

Anthrax will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Saturday, August 10.

Cradle Of Filth

Cradle Of Filth - Nymphetamine Fix [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Suffolk gothic metallers Cradle Of Filth will be entertaining fans at Bloodstock Festival this year.

The group formed in 1991 and released singles such as Her Ghost in the Fog, The Death of Love, Hallowed Be Thu Name, Nymphetamine Fix, and a cover of Heaven 17's Temptation.

The sextet's lyrical themes and imagery are heavily influenced by Gothic literature, poetry, mythology and horror films.

Cradle Of Filth will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Saturday, August 10.

Thy Art Is Murder

THY ART IS MURDER - Reign Of Darkness (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Australian deathcore band Thy Art Is Murder will join the Ronnie James Dio stage line-up at Catton Park.

The Sydney quintet are best known for songs such as Reign of Darkness, Death Squad Anthem, Slaves Beyond Death, The Purest Strain of Hate and more.

Thy Art Is Murder has released five studio albums since formation. including Human Target released on July 26.

Thy Art Is Murder will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Saturday, August 10.

Evil Scarecrow

Crabulon by Evil Scarecrow - Official Video

Described as 'the finest heavy metal band ever to write a song about a robot', Evil Scarecrow are sure to entertain the masses at Bloodstock.

The group released their fourth full-length album, Chapter IV, last year and have been touring their new Lost in Antarctica show this year.

The five-piece has released songs such as Crabulon, Robototron, Antartarctica, Polterghost, End Level Boss and more.

Evil Scarecrow will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Saturday, August 10.

Cancer Bats

Cancer Bats - "Hail Destroyer" Distort Inc.

Get ready for Cancer Bats to tear up the Ronnie James Dio stage at this year's Bloodstock.

The Toronto hardcore band has released six studio albums and six extended plays, spawning hits Lucifer's Rocking Chair, Deathsmarch, True Zero, Pneumonia Hawk, French Immersion, and a cover of Beastie Boys' Sabotage.

The members of Cancer Bats have also toured and recorded as a Black Sabbath cover band under the name Bat Sabbath.

Cancer Bats will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Saturday, August 10.

Master's Call

Master's Call - From Once Beneath The Cursed (2019)

Birmingham's Master's Call will perform at this year's Bloodstock Festival.

The quartet won a slot on the New Blood stage after impressing the booking team with their CD submission to the Metal 2 The Masses competition.

They will perform on the Saturday of the three-day Catton Park event alongside Coventry winners Djinova, Interim, Deformation Of Man and Lock Horns.

Master's Call will headline the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage on Saturday, August 10.

Scorpions

Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video)

Rock legends Scorpions will headline the last day of Bloodstock Festival 2019.

Formed in 1965, They have released 18 studio albums, 27 compilation albums and 74 singles. Their albums, singles, compilations and video releases have reached gold, platinum and multi-platinum status 200 times in different countries.

They have influenced everyone from Guns 'N' Roses to Metallica, Def Lepard, Motley Crue and more, and have received prestigious awards such as three World Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Rock wall, and a presence in the permanent exhibition of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The quintet has released hit songs such as Wind of Change, Still Loving You, Rock You Like A Hurricane, Send Me and Angel, Always Somewhere, No One Like You and many more.

Scorpions will headline the Ronnie James Dio stage on Sunday, August 11.

Dimmu Borgir

DIMMU BORGIR - The Sacrilegious Scorn (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Bloodstock fans get your corpse paint ready for Dimmu Borgir's set on the final day of the event.

The Norway sextet formed in 1993 and have since released 10 studio albums, creating hit songs such as Progenies of the Great Apocalypse, Mourning Palace, Gateways, Pruitania, The Serepntine Offering and others.

Vocalist Shagrath and rhythm guitarist Silenoz are the only original members who still remain, with lead guitarist Galder being a long-standing member.

Dimmu Borgir will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Sunday, August 11.

Queensrÿche

Queensryche - Silent Lucidity (Official Music Video)

American metallers Queensrÿche are set to hit the main stage at Bloodstock Festival 2019.

The band has released 15 studio albums, one EP, and several DVDs, and continues to tour and record since their formation in 1980.

They received worldwide acclaim after the release of their 1988 album Operation: Mindcrime, which is often considered one of the greatest heavy metal concept albums of all time.

The quintet has received three Grammy Award nominations for songs from both albums. In 1998, drummer Rockenfield received an individual Grammy nomination.

Queensrÿche will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Sunday, August 11.

Dee Snider

DEE SNIDER - Become The Storm (Official Video) | Napalm Records

Former Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider will perform a special set at the Catton Park event.

The 64-year-old rocker released his first solo album, Never Let the B******* Wear You Down, in 2000, followed by a further three releases.

The American vocalist achieved worldwide acclaim at the lead singer of metal group Twisted Sister, but has also appeared in a number of TV series and films, such as Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Strangeland, Van Helsing's Curse, and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.

Dee Snider will play the Ronnie James Dio stage on Sunday, August 11, 2019.