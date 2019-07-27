Kara Marni to play Birmingham

The singer/songwriter will play the city on October 15 to coincide with the release of the hotly-anticipated Autumn E.P.

A whirlwind 2019 so far has seen Kara step into the BBC 1xtra Live Lounge, clock up over 20 million streams across all platforms, supporting number one breakthrough act Lewis Capaldi at his sold out Great Escape show at the Brighton Dome and more.

The star also secured a slot with Mabel at Liverpool Sound City, a BBC Radio 1 Introducing Track of the Week, tips from Annie Mac, Mistajam, Pitchfork, The Fader, The Observer, gal-dem, Wonderland and play a heavily coveted headline slot on the Pussy Parlure stage at Glastonbury.

