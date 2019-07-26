Bloodstock Festival 2019: RAM Gallery and after hours entertainment revealed

Festival founder and globally renowned artist, Paul Raymond Gregory created the onsite RAM Gallery in 2014 and each year the purpose-built structure showcases not only some of Paul’s work, but several other festival-related rock and metal-friendly artists and creatives.

This year, the gallery will present for the first time a selection of pieces by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin. For four decades Ross has been among the world’s most renowned rock photographers, capturing images of legends such as Iron Maiden, Metallica, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Kiss, and many more.

Also making their RAM Gallery debut this year is Peter Sallai of Mortpaint Graphics. Peter is a Hungarian artist who has worked with many bands including the likes of Korpiklaani, Annihilator, Tyr, Mayhem, Powerwolf, Satyricon, Kreator and our Friday headliners, Sabaton.

Also exhibiting for the very first time anywhere is artist/tattoo artist, Danny Edwards with his horror and metal themed pieces.

Other returning artists include Kerrange! Magazine senior photographer Paul Harries, Cynosure Guitars' Oliver Andrew and Heathen Waxworks.

The festival has also revealed the after hours entertainment taking place over at the Sophie Lancaster stage after the bands finish, including DJs DeadDancer, Jammie, Soundwave and DJ Asha

There will also be films screened at the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage including Wayne's World Two, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, Conan and From Dusk 'Til Dawn.

This year's three-day event will see bands such as Sabaton, Parkway Drive and Scorpions take to the stages at Catton Park to entertain thousands of rock and metal fans.

Bloodstock Festival takes place from August 8 to 11.

