Sleeping With Sirens to play Birmingham

How It Feels to Be Lost, the sixth album from the Florida quintet, will be released on September 6 featuring singles Leave It All Behind and Break Me Down.

The band formed in 2009 and rose to fame with the song If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn.

The group is known primarily for the versatility of vocalist Kellin Quinn's leggero tenor vocal range.

Sleeping With Sirens is currently signed to Sumerian Records and have released five full-length albums and an acoustic EP.

They will perform at Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

For more information, click here.