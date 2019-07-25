Scouting For Girls to play Birmingham

The tour comes in support of the trio's upcoming fifth studio album, The Trouble with Boys.

The group will also perform in Dudley this weekend alongside Bewdley pop artist Becky Hill and Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt at SummerFest, set to take place at Himley Hall.

Formed in 2005, the London band are best known for songs such as She's So Lovely, This Ain't a Love Song, Elvis Ain't Dead and more.

To date, Scouting for Girls have sold over 2,000,000 records and have been nominated for four Brit Awards and one Ivor Novello Award.

Scouting For Girls will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 23.

