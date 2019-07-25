Menu

Mabel to play Birmingham following the release of debut album

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Pop rising star Mabel will bring her new headline tour to Birmingham next year.

The tour comes in support of her debut album, High Expectations, set to be released next week.

The 23-year-old musician rose to fame in 2017 with the release of single Finders Keepers.

She has since released hits such as Don't Call Me Up, Mad Love, Fine Line, One Shot, Know Me Better and more.

The star was nominated for the British Breakthrough Act accolade at the Brit Awards this year, but lost out to Tom Walker.

Mabel will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 11.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

