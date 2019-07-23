Bloodstock Festival 2019: Final bands announced for Catton Park event

Judas Priest guitarist KK Downling, Ross The Boxx, Lotus Eater, Pemphigoid, Black Falcon, Crimson Tusk and Jackals Backbone will perform at the three-day Catton Park event.

Due to the cancellation of Code Orange, they will be replaced by The Wildhearts.

Vocalist Ginger Wildheart commented: “I am over the f****** moon to be playing Bloodstock Festival.

"I’ve been waiting for this for years. I always said that the first time I attend Bloodstock, I want to be on the bill.

"What a way to lose your cherry.”

The festival has also announced the final batch of New Blood artists that have won spots via the Metal 2 The Masses competition.

Somerset's Death By Ki, Brighton band Gaia, London group Xero, Merseyside band Midnight Prophecy, Cheltenham winners Griff Ritual, Bristol's Voltunas, London group Empire Warning, Birmingham's Voidlurker, Brighton band Stormcast, Leicester's Fractions and Leeds band Leadrobot will perform across the weekend.

They will join the likes of Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Scorpions, Powerwolf, Anthrax, Dimmu Borgir and more at this year's event.

Bloodstock Festival will take place at Catton Park from August 8 to 11.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.