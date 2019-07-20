Arts and culture in spotlight at Birmingham Weekender

Produced by Culture Central, Birmingham Weekender in Digbeth will be a collaboration between individual artists and small and large regional arts organisations and will shine a light on the city’s arts and culture.

The event will feature everything from dance, music, theatre, exhibitions and participatory activities. The free programme will take place in cultural venues, galleries, bars, cafes and outdoor public spaces across Digbeth and in Southside.

Independent Producer and Project Manager Emily Labhart has been appointed by Culture Central to produce the event.

Speaking ahead of the event, she said: “I’m so excited to join the team at Culture Central to work on Birmingham Weekender in Digbeth.

"The festival is a huge celebration of the dynamic arts and cultural scene in the city.

"It presents the perfect opportunity to showcase the artists and organisations that work year-round to make great things happen for the people of Birmingham.

"With everything from exhibitions to workshops, to performances through to walking tours - I can’t wait for us to shine a spotlight on this part of the Birmingham.”

Steve Ball, Director of Culture Central said: “We are delighted to announce that Birmingham Weekender will return in the Autumn and that Emily joins us as Producer, we will be collaborating with a number of cultural, community and commercial partners to make the 2019 edition happen.

“Together we will programme innovative works and new commissions all with the aim of highlighting the fantastic wealth of artists and cultural organisations – of all sizes – in our city as well as encouraging family audiences to visit Digbeth for what will be an unforgettable festival experience.”

Birmingham Weekender in Digbeth is funded by Birmingham City Council and Arts Council England.