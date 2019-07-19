Supporters take to mic for musical surprise at club

Music fans came together at the Royal Naval Association on Tuesday night to listen and perform alike.

Judith Paton said: "A full moon tonight to remind us that it was 50 years ago today that Apollo 11 launched to the moon, a full house too at Newport Open Mic at the Royal Naval Association in Bellman's Yard.

"A quite superb evening of music thanks to Barbara Gregory, Loz Gale and Al's Band who were Alex Ash, Roger Clark, Blackie and Sammy Pauling. A solo set from John Reynolds (what a fabulous voice), What the Cat Dragged In was Dave Whiteman accompanied by Joe Nunn and Ben Garrott, followed by the man behind the sound desk, Sammy Pauling.

"A new band to our open mic stage was Band With No Name whom many of us may have recognised as regular supporters John Cooper, Chris Johnson and Howard West – a great set. Musical brilliance from Joe Nunn and Big Neil MacPherson and, to finish, the Scratchband who were Dave Whiteman, Roger Clark, Blackie and Jude.

"Thank you all. Don't forget that this Saturday, July 20, the Saga Boys will be playing at the Navy Club – just £3 on the door."