Slipknot reveal Birmingham show on 2020 UK and Europe tour

The date and venue of the show has not yet been released, but fans can pre-order the group's upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind, through the Roadrunner Records store before 11.30pm on August 8 will be sent an exclusive code, granting them access to the pre-sale for the UK and European tour.

The group teased the tour during their headline Download Festival performance last month, that saw the metallers perform alongside the likes of Def Leppard, Tool, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Die Antwoord, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

Formed in 1995, the eight-piece is best known for a variety of songs, such as Psychosocial, Duality, Before I Forget, Unsainted, Snuff, The Devil in I, All Out Life, Wait and Bleed, Dead Memories, Spit It Out and more.

The band has released five studio albums, and will release sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind next month.

They have also released two live albums titled 9.0: Live and Day of the Gusano: Live in Mexico, a compilation album titled Antennas to Hell, and five live DVDs. The band has sold 30 million records worldwide.