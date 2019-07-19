Birmingham's Y!KES release new music video ahead of hometown show

Directed by Jason Waterz, the video sees the band gradually ageing, with Amarillo hit-marker Tony Christie starring as an older version of vocalist Joby Fitzgerald.

Y!KES - Shadow Gallery (Official Video)

The single is inspired by dementia, an umbrella term for a range of progressive conditions that affect the brain.

Recently, the band's drummer TJ Weston and his girlfriend shaved their heads to raise money in aid of Alzheimer's Society. You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.

The release of the single comes ahead of the quartet's next video shoot at Birmingham's Asylum Venue on August 16.

The group will perform a free headline show at their hometown venue which will be filmed for their next single, Halcyon.

Since forming in January this year, Y!KES have scored slots on the likes of NotAFest, Soma Fest, Your City Festival and dates all over the UK supporting acts such as Mantra, Dearist and Woes.

The band have plenty more in store for 2019 including slots at Macmillan Fest and Hard Rock Hell.

