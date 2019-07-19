Bands given the chance to perform alongside Less Than Jake, Goldfinger and more at Fireball tour in Birmingham

The contest will allow bands to perform alongside the likes of Less Than Jake, Goldfinger and Save Ferris as part of the tourr when it hits the road this September.

Previous winners include Sweet Little Machine and Lost In Stereo.

To enter, just fill out the form here and answer why you're the perfect band to open for this amazing line up.

Matt Reynolds, Fireball Brand UK ambassador, said: “Something that has always been very important to Fireball is supporting the up and coming.

"There’s so many excellent grassroots bands that never get the chance to be heard, which is why we started the Hottest Band competition right from the very first Fuelling the Fire Tour.

"It’s also a great excuse for us to sit down and listen to some of the UK’s finest new music that’s not quite on the radar just yet."

Competition closes at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. One entry per band, entrants must be 18+ on date of performance and at least two members of the band must be based within 30 miles of the venue they are applying for.

Winners will be notified by Friday, August 9, 2019 and announced on Monday, August 12, 2019. Full terms and conditions can be found here.