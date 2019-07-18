The Menzingers to play Birmingham show

The announcement comes alongside the release of new track Anna from the group's upcoming sixth album Hello Exile.

Formed in 2006, the quartet are best known for songs such as Lookers, I Don't Wanna Be an A****** Anymore, Bad Catholics, Tellin' Lies, Your Wild Years and more.

The Menzingers formed in the wake of Scranton ska-punk/pop punk bands Bob and the Sagets as well as Kos Mos before releasing their self-titled demo tape in 2006.

The Menzingers - "Anna"

They have since released five studio albums and toured across the world with the likes of The Smith Street Band, Off With Their Heads, Lemuria, Chumped, Taking Back Sunday, mewithoutYou, Pianos Become the Teeth, letlive., and others.

They will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on February 14.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9am.

