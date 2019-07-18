The Cult to play hit album in full at Birmingham show

The O2 Academy performance will see the band perform hit album Sonic Temple in full to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary.

Formed in 1983, the quintet is best known for songs such as She Sells Sanctuary, Fire Woman, Love Removal Machine, Rain, Edie, Sweet Soul Sister and more.

The band split in 1995 before reforming in 1999. They have released 10 studio albums, with the latest being 2016's Hidden City.

The Cult will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 17.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.