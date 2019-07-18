Jack Savoretti to play Birmingham show following Forest Live performance

The announcement comes following the singer/songwriter's performance at this year's Forest Live at Cannock Chase alongside the likes of Paul Weller.

The 35-year-old musician released his sixth studio album, Singing To Strangers on Friday, March 15. Recorded in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s studio, the 12 track album features co-writes with both Bob Dylan and Kylie Minogue.

The album follows on from his last two gold discs Written in Scars and Sleep No More. The Forest Live gigs will see Jack and his band play material from his new album including latest single and BBC Radio 2’s Record Of The Week Candlelight.

Jack is best known for songs such as Soldier's Eyes, What More Can I Do?, Candlelight, Love Is on the Line, When We Were Lovers and more.

Jack Savoretti will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 12.

For more information, click here.