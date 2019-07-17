Gurdas Maan to perform in Birmingham

The 62-year-old singer, songwriter, choreographer and actor is world-renowned for his inspirational lyrics and stage presence that has seen him entertain fans for four decades.

The Indian star first rose to fame with the 1980 song Dil Da Mamla Hai.

Since then, he has gone on to record more than 34 albums, has written more 305 songs and has launched his own YouTube channel.

'Ki Banu Duniya Da' - Gurdas Maan feat. Diljit Dosanjh & Jatinder Shah - Coke Studio @ MTV Season 4

Gurdas is the only Punjabi singer to win the national award for Best Male Playback Singer at 54th National Film Awards for building the entire narrative through his singing of Heer in Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris.

As an actor, he has performed in Punjabi, Hindi and Tamil movies. He is best known for his starring role in Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris.

The Punjabi music legend also has an honorary degree, a doctorate in music, from the University of Wolverhampton.

Gurdas Maan will perform at Arena Birmingham this Saturday.

